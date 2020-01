Cause Of Crash In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Remains Under Investigation AND PRETTY QUIET DRIVE AS YOUTRAVEL PAST SPRING GARDEN.JIM, BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, CHANDLER IT, ASSOMBER MORNING FOR SPORTS FANSFROM COAST-TO-COAST, MANY ARESTILL IN SHOCK AFTER LEARNINGOF THE DEATH OF BASKETBALLSUPERSTAR KOBE BRYANT.IT HAPPENED ON SUNDAYMORNING, IN SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA, WHEN THE LOWERMERION NATIVE'S HELICOPTERCRASHED WITH NINE PEOPLE ONBOARD.HIS 13 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WASAMONG THOSE KILLED.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKEOUTSIDE OF THE STAPLE CENTERLAST NIGHT AS MOURNERSGATHERED REMEMBER THEBASKETBALL HERO.WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGETHIS MORNING, "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER CRYSTALCRANMORE LIVE OUTSIDE OFKOBE'S ALMA MATTER LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL.WE TART THIS MORNING WITHTRANG DO WITH THE LATEST ONTHE CRASH INVESTIGATION.TRANG, SUCH A LOST FELT BY SOMANY PEOPLE.ABSOLUTELY, JANELLE,SEVERAL FAMILIES LOST LOVEDONES IN THIS CRASH THE GROUPINCLUDED TWO BASKETBALLTEAMMATES OF GIANNA AND THREEPARENTS, BASKET DEATH BALLCOACH FROM HER SCHOOL AS WELLAS THE PILOT HEAD TODAY THEMUM WITH A SPORTS ACADEMY FORBASKETBALL TOURNAMENT WHEN THEHELICOPTER CRASHED.STILL TOO LOW LEVEL AT THISTIME.DISPATCH AUDIO CAPTURES THEMOMENT BEFORE THE HELICOPTERCRASH THAT KILLED LEGEND KOBEBRYANT, HIS 13 YEAR OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA AND SEVENOTHERS INCLUDING THREE MEMBERSOF THE SAME FAMILY, AND AMOTHER AND DAUGHTER.WE DO KNOW THERE WAS ISSUEOF LOW VISIBILITY AND CEILING,THE ACTUAL CONDITIONS AT THETIME OF THE IMPACT, THAT ISSTILL ESTIMATED -- YET TO BEDETERMINED.THE HELICOPTER WENT DOWN INFOGGY CONDITIONS ON STEEPHILLSIDE SUNDAY MORNING INCALABASAS, 30 MILES NORTHWESTOF LOS ANGELES.PILOT HAD ASKED FOR SPECIALPERMISSION TO FLY DESPITE THEFOG THAT REDUCED VISIBILITY.AUDIO FROM AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLINDICATES THE CONDITIONS WEREGETTING WORSE.IN LOS ANGELES, THOUSANDSGATHERED OUTSIDE THE STAPLESCENTER WHERE KOBE SPENT HISENTIRE NBA CAREER PLAYING FORTHE LAKERS.MANY CHANTED HIS NAME, SOMEFOUGHT BACK TEARS.FANS LEFT FLOWERS, CANDLESANIBAL ONS.KOBE'S FRIENDS AND COLLEAGUESALSO EXPRESSED SHOCK ANDDISBELIEF.CLOSE FRIENDS SHACK TWEET INTHE PART, QUOTE, KOBE WAS SOMUCH MORE THAN AN ATHLETE, HEWAS A FAMILY MAN.WHAT'S WE HAD MOST IN COMMON.I WOULD HUG HIS CHILDREN LIKETHEY WERE MY OWN.FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMATWEETED: KOBE WAS A LEGEND ONTHE COURT AND JUST GETTINGSTARTED IN WHAT WOULD HAVEBEEN JUST AS MEANINGFUL ASECOND ACT.TO LOSE GIANNA IS EVEN MOREHEART BREAK TO GO US ASPARENTS.BRYANT RETIRED IN 2016 AS THETHIRD LEADING SCORE NERVE NBAHISTORY.A MILESTONE LABRON JAMESSURPASSED ON SATURDAY NIGHT,RIGHT HERE IN PHILADELPHIA.AN OFFICIAL DETERMINATIONON THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH CANTAKE MORE THAN A YEAR BUT THENATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETYBOARD TYPICALLY YOUR USE APRELIMINARY REPORT WITHIN TENDAYS THAT WILL GIVE ROUGH