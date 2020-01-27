Rebecca Long-Bailey Says Idea Voters Don't Want Socialism Isn't True now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published Rebecca Long-Bailey Says Idea Voters Don't Want Socialism Isn't True In Blyth, Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey said the idea that voters don't agree with socialism is wrong. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this mary lindsay RT @jacksonmary068: Unite boss says 'clear out now' to Labour MPs threatening to quit if Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes leader https://t.co/Me… 4 minutes ago DevoConnect RT @DevoConnect: Interesting and true! Keir Starmer says ‘only a federal UK 'can repair shattered trust in politics' - ie ‘taking more powe… 5 minutes ago Eunice Somers RT @ChrispLOL: Good to see acknowledgement that this problem of ours goes back decades. Look at Scotland. Look at even last 20 years of vot… 9 minutes ago Tom Thorn RT @Barbaramarylai1: Len McCluskey says 'good riddance' to MPs threatening to quit if Rebecca Long-Bailey is elected Labour leader https://… 17 minutes ago ChrispLOL2 Good to see acknowledgement that this problem of ours goes back decades. Look at Scotland. Look at even last 20 yea… https://t.co/46FJxYkcpT 21 minutes ago Joy Millward RT @Isobel_waby: https://t.co/b87Hh3S62E 100% Agree with this... the RW of Labour tried to destroy Corbyn they failed they destroyed themse… 22 minutes ago Chris Hoggarth #GLAZERSOUT RT @TheProleStar: Len McCluskey says 'good riddance' to MPs threatening to quit if Rebecca Long-Bailey is elected Labour leader - the Unite… 27 minutes ago Snooty Not RT @Nigelb54: Another Labour Dinosaur who, has learned nothing from the 2019 General Election Debacle: Unite boss says Rebecca Long-Bailey… 35 minutes ago