Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authorities ramping up measures as death toll leaps to 80

Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authorities ramping up measures as death toll leaps to 80

Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authorities ramping up measures as death toll leaps to 80

Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authorities ramping up measures as death toll leaps to 80
Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 25 with 830 confirmed cases

*Beijing:* The death toll in China's alarmingly new coronavirus afflictions has climbed to 25 with...
Mid-Day - Published

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China reaches 80, over 2,700 infected

*Beijing:* Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



adri_verster

Adri Verster RT @DrWillFowlds: 'Chinese authorities temporarily banned the trade of wild animals Sunday following a viral outbreak in Wuhan, saying they… 6 minutes ago

Abreu_Dallas

Nagj RT @EpochTimesChina: A doctor in #Wuhan who has been treating patients with #Coronavirus expressed concern that the disease will be out of… 9 minutes ago

SergiyYunak

Sergii RT @QuickTake: @business @Pontifex Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited #Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the disease on Monday. The auth… 10 minutes ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg @business @Pontifex Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited #Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the disease on Monday.… https://t.co/THHfL2dxtF 34 minutes ago

JenniferFarquh7

Jennifer Farquhar RT @LoveAusOrLeave: The Australian media has been quite selective in the information being drip-fed to the Australian public, making out th… 48 minutes ago

tomwlsn31

Tom Wilson RT @JohnsHopkinsSPH: "There are concerning things about [the current #coronavirus outbreak], which include the fact that Chinese health aut… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China&apos;s new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

