Demi Lovato shocked no one realised her new track was a cry for help

Demi Lovato shocked no one realised her new track was a cry for help

Demi Lovato shocked no one realised her new track was a cry for help

Demi Lovato still can't believe no one realised the song she recorded four days before her 2018 overdose was a cry for help.
Demi Lovato Says New Song 'Anyone' Makes Her Wonder Why No One Helped Her Before Overdose

Demi Lovato is getting candid about her new song “Anyone,” which was recorded just days before...
