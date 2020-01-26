Global  

Govt to sell entire stake in Air India; Congress hits out at Modi Govt

Congress leader Kapil Sibal has lashed out at the Modi government over its decision to sell 100% stakes in Air India.
Govt invites bid to sell Air India along with Air India Express & AISATS

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) In its second attempt to sell national carrier, the government on Monday...
Sify - Published


FauzaiJawadKhan

Fauzai Air India to be sold. New Delhi intends to sell its entire stake in the debt-crippled national carrier Air India. A… https://t.co/5vwZW610jp 38 minutes ago

Gander_News_b4

Business and Marketing News Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; sets March 17 as deadline for bids https://t.co/PMQqqEmYFZ via @circleboom 59 minutes ago

cmjha2013

C M Jha Govt to sell entire stake in Air India; Congress hits out at Modi Govt https://t.co/Ngci9AzSCZ Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 1 hour ago

NewNonentities

Arjun RT @Samar_Anarya: Modi govt invites bids for selling entire stake in Air India. Remember someone who promised “Main desh nahi bikne dunga”?… 2 hours ago

mylucky137276

My Lucky Govt announces plan to sell entire stake in Air India, sets terms for sale #AirIndia @airindiain https://t.co/edRU28P760 2 hours ago

devasissarangi

Devasis Sarangi RT @bsindia: The government said it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd #AirIndia https://t.co/4sQOQe7Fad 3 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard The government said it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd #AirIndia https://t.co/4sQOQe7Fad 3 hours ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Govt announces plan to sell entire stake in Air India, sets terms for sale - Business Standard) Th… https://t.co/PG5Y4ttAEQ 3 hours ago


Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back [Video]Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back

A massive political war has broken out over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami. Congress and its ally NCP have hit out at the Modi government over the issue.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published

At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia [Video]At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia

AT CONGRESS R-DAY CELEBRATIONS IN INDORE NETAS BASH EACH OTHER, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: DELHI POLICE BOOKS SHARJEEL IMAM71st REPUBLIC DAY: BOMB EXPLOSIONS ROCK UPPER ASSAM, HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER CHINOOK..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

