Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sir Keir Starmer talks about stuff

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 05:28s - Published < > Embed
Sir Keir Starmer talks about stuffSir Keir Starmer talks about stuff
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fizzyclare

Clare Jordan @Keir_Starmer could I ask what are your thoughts on state sector (eg NHS, education, social security) investment in… https://t.co/AADdmBIF9c 24 minutes ago

MontesAdrienne

Adrienne Montes @Keir_Starmer racist Uk talks about the holocaust but only mentioned Jews leaving the Gypsies out totally 4 hours ago

margtna

Perpetually Recommoditized I'm #r4today @Keir_Starmer talks about a new constitutional settlement but does not mention England once. I not o… https://t.co/RSReKItUNb 4 hours ago

LizH72

Liz Harris @JeanHatchet @Keir_Starmer I asked him about this at a public meeting in Tottenham two weeks ago. He said debate wa… https://t.co/s6aPCYX3eq 13 hours ago

Britestoan

Stuart W. 🌹 @mushulmaan @robjeffecology @matbob @Keir_Starmer I have. He talks of common ownership, but I've not seen or heard… https://t.co/MCi6OvX1Ss 1 day ago

mjrsumption

Matt O'Hanrahanrahan Keir Starmer talks about why he should lead the party https://t.co/joWRizDP41 3 days ago

Scott_Redding

Scott Redding RT @ilyas_nagdee: With a record like this, Keir Starmer shouldn't even be a Labour MP let alone a front runner in the race for leader. His… 3 days ago

crancan

Crantastic @Scheenagh @KGJW1 @Keir_Starmer That is so pathetic. Nobody talks about empire apart from people like you. Benefits… https://t.co/RixwCvY2vd 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.