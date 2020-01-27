Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter Crash
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mourning the Loss of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter and Seven Others Killed in Helicopter C

A few minutes i'll be back with the are mourning the- loss of a legend.

The world and others are mourning the loss- kobe bryant and eight other - people, including one of his- teenage daughters, were killed- in a helicopter - crash sunday in california.

- here's the latest on this - developing story.

- - kobe bryant/former los angeles- laker - "the most important thing is yo- must put everybody on notice, - 'i'm here to be an all- - time great.'" - one of the greatest basketball- players to ever - take the court is gone.

- kareem abdul-jabbar/former los- angeles laker - "it's very difficult for me to- put in words how i feel about - the loss of kobe bryant."

- kobe bryant.....who spent his - - - - entire 20-year professional - career with the los angeles - lakers.....died in a- helicopter crash sunday.- ali/kobe bryant fan - "it's a terrible day for the- nba."

- bryant and his 13-year-old- daughter, gianna, were- traveling by helicopter to the- - - - mamba sports academy in thousan- oaks for a basketball game.

- their chopper crashed roughly - 30-miles outside of downtown- los angeles.- chief daryl osby/los angeles- county fire department "our - firefighters onscene indicated- that there was a debris field - and steep terrain - - - - with a quarter acre brush fire- that was occurring, at the- time."- in addition to the bryants, - seven other people were on- board......there were no- survivors.

Michael- beasley/former los angeles lake- "i just talked to him like two- weeks ago, so it was like, even- more crazy.

I don't really- - - - know what to say, really.

He- was just a great player."

- damian lillard/portland trail - blazers - "his impact on the game and - players and coaches, everybody- individually is going to- be missed and it can't be - replaced."- bryant, who scored more than- 33-thousand points in his - career, was 41-years-old.



Recent related news from verified sources

5 things to know for Monday, January 27, 2020

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern...
CTV News - Published

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash in California

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNewsyBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldReutersZee NewsMashableJapan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

898Middle

The Brooklyn Green School RT @IroshaPathirage: We are mourning the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others that perished! Our prayers go out t… 12 minutes ago

KinexMedia

Kinex Media The Basketball Universe is mourning the loss of its Dearest Legend, #KobeBryant. It is difficult to accept this tra… https://t.co/ptG8rYv1FA 13 minutes ago

k50cullen

Nicholas Cullen #ThoughtOfTheDay: Even though we are still mourning the loss of Basketball legend #KobeByrant and his daughter I th… https://t.co/G46HU8Zid6 26 minutes ago

KYKpH1

KYKpHᴬᴰᴺ RT @ArangkadaNLEX: .@kobebryant was an inspiration to countless athletes—our players included. Beyond his achievements, he leaves a legacy… 43 minutes ago

IroshaPathirage

PS25k We are mourning the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others that perished! Our prayers go ou… https://t.co/RJxb6z80ny 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant

KPIX 5's Betty Yu talks with mourning Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published

Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards [Video]Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards

Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.