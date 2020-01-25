Global  

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:33s
China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the coronavirus grow.

Footage filmed on Monday (January 27) shows tourists from Yunan province, China prepare to leave Bukittinggi on their tour bus at 8 am.

Rafles, one of the group's tour guides, said the group arrived at Minangkabau International Airport, Indonesia on Sunday (January 26), having passed health checks at the airport.

According to local reports, on Sunday afternoon four tour buses carrying Chinese tourists arrived in Bukittinggi and immediately travelled to their hotel.

After local objection, the tourism office, hotel manager and police agreed that the tourists should not leave the hotel until Monday.

"The tourists are not allowed out of the hotel and are not allowed to make a tourist visit in Bukittinggi.

And tomorrow morning the tourists will leave Bukittinggi," said Public Relations of Bukittinggi-Agam Ulama, Yulhendri According to local reports, The Tanah Datar regional government has canceled plans for the arrival of 150 more tourists from China after widespread objection.

"I got information from the Tourism Office because of the many rejections in the Tanah Datar community, so the arrival of Chinese tourists was canceled," said Head of Public Relations and Protocol of Tanah Datar District Yusrizal on Monday (January 27).
