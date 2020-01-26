Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of playing dirty politics on the Shaheen Bagh issue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen...
IndiaTimes - Published

Delhi elections: Voting for BJP will prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh, says Amit Shah

Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi’s Narela [Video]Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi’s Narela

Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi’s Narela

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi [Video]Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a roadshow in poll-bound Delhi. Shah held a roadshow on Gamri Road in Delhi's Ghonda. Shah was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Later in the day, Shah..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.