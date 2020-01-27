SBA Loan Sites Open in 3 Coastal Counties to Help with Algae Effects

The small business- administration is offering- disaster assistance to small- businesses in mississippi - affected by blue-green algae on- the gulf coast.

- low-interest economic injury- disaster loans are available to- mississippi small businesses, - small agricultural- cooperatives, small aquaculture- businesses and- private nonprofit organizations- affected by the - blue-green algae on the gulf- coast from june 22nd through- october 5th of last year.

- this in response to a letter- from then gov.

Phil bryant this- year, - requesting a disaster - declaration by the sba.

- the declaration covers hancock,- harrison and jackson- counties, and the adjacent- counties of george, pearl - river and stone in mississippi;- mobile, alabama; and st.

Tamman- parish in louisiana.- sba's customer service- representatives will be - available - at the disaster loan outreach - center to answer any- questions...- centers in our three coastal- counties are open week days - from 9 am to 6 pm and on- saturday from 10 am until 2 pm.- the last day to apply in person- - - - is wednesday february 5th, from- 9 am to 4 pm.

- here are the locations-in - hancock county-just head- over to 18355 highway 603 in th- - - - kiiln.

Go to 842 commerce stree- in gulfport if you- are in harrison county.

- and in jackson county, the- center is located at 2915 - canty street in pascagoula.

- if you don't make it to one of- these locations, you can still- apply on line through october - 16th.

- for more information, and to- find out how to apply on line,- just go to our website at - wxxv25.com.

-