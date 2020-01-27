High winds form tornado in northern Vietnam during the Lunar New Year celebrations

Storm tears through the northern provinces of Vietnam during the Lunar New Year.

According to the filmer, while he was preparing to welcome the Lunar New Year when a gust of strong winds hit his area, moving people inside and putting celebrations on hold.

According to local reports, the tornado and high winds occurred mostly in the northern mountainous provinces of Vietnam, causing thousands of houses to be unroofed and many trees toppled.

Video captured on Saturday (January 25) in Thai Binh, Vietnam.