Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released two duets but have no plans to make an album together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Date Night at Pre-2020 Grammys Party

Gwen Stefani and longtime beau Blake Shelton stepped out for date night on Wednesday, joining a slew...
E! Online - Published

Grammys 2020: Gwen Stefani says Blake Shelton saved her life while dodging engagement questions

Gwen Stefani spoke on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet where she credited her “favorite person,”...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

augustevery

CC Aug RT @RScountry: See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani give the live debut of their duet "Nobody But You" at the 2020 #Grammys https://t.co/wS9p… 2 minutes ago

HeartOfGoldBS

Dawn RT @TODAYshow: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton show the love during sweet Grammys performance https://t.co/bBzUbG2J94 2 minutes ago

englishtweetie

Toni Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Get Emotional at Grammys With ‘Nobody But You’ https://t.co/lZvDwvS5ut via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani drop duet music #video Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released a music video for the… https://t.co/c7TWhl9XEb 3 minutes ago

augustevery

CC Aug RT @TasteOfCountry: Pictures: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walk the #Grammys red carpet. https://t.co/FwWk1L1P1i 3 minutes ago

sabrakadabra

sabra xmas RT @megangailey: Nothing makes me drier than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 5 minutes ago

JanieGAR

Janie RT @thebootdotcom: .@blakeshelton + @gwenstefani professed their love on the #Grammys stage tonight: https://t.co/a6GzH0pZgS 7 minutes ago

CrankyMargret

CrankyMargret RT @people: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hold Hands as They Perform 'Nobody But You' at 2020 #Grammys https://t.co/DGLdjhtH7D https://t.c… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Nobody But You' Video | Billboard News [Video]Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Nobody But You' Video | Billboard News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Nobody But You' Video | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.