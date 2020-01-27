Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is closing in on his £16.8m move to Inter Milan after landing in Italy to undergo a medical with the Serie A club. 0

