Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner.

He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy.

#SalmanKhan #Salman , #DishaPatani , #hotDisha , #Aditya Roy Kapoor , #SalmanBiggBoss #BiggBoss

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

smollboy_abby

Abbas Syed عباس سَید RT @Bollyhungama: .@BeingSalmanKhan goes cycling as he wishes for 'fit India' on 71st #RepublicDay2020 https://t.co/RYyEupKtrD 21 minutes ago

keenu30

Kanika Jain Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day https://t.co/CtA6hFipjY 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day [Video]Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day

Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day #KabirKhan #TheForgottenArmy #AmazonPrimeVideo #RepublicDay #SunnyKaushal #Sharvari #JaiHind

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.