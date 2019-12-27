Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show Madonna has cancelled the first of her Madame X Tour dates in London, the ninth cancellation overall.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Madonna cancels yet another Madame X show, the ninth of the tour so far Madonna has cancelled yet another show on her Madame X tour in Lisbon, citing pain from “ongoing...

PinkNews - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Leslie Jacobi DG70 commented on MailOnline: With Madonna it's always been about physicality be it what her body looks like and wh… https://t.co/jimU3MF01h 5 hours ago Julia! Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show https://t.co/G91kwlxNbx https://t.co/mLHMkp8RpI 7 hours ago SlamminTunes Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show https://t.co/FG4MJbC90D 7 hours ago SB at #CES2020 Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show #Health #Celebs via https://t.co/gydENhzRSg https://t.co/4eEMLpRKZT 8 hours ago MSN Singapore Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show https://t.co/Y3lImWSgMv https://t.co/mQKkepzS6t 9 hours ago Darla RT @LucilleMcGilli4: Another cancelled tour date? Worried about being arrested? Tsk tsk... 😏 Madonna cancels her NINTH Madame X tour date… 9 hours ago Galih Sebastian Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show Madonna has also cancelled dates in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami. https://t.co/p8F7Ks3Nxe 14 hours ago Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Health Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show – Music News https://t.co/wZRXCEbKBG 15 hours ago