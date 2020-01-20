Selena Gomez’s 'Lose You to Love Me is closure song about abusive Justin Bieber relationship' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published Selena Gomez’s 'Lose You to Love Me is closure song about abusive Justin Bieber relationship' Selena Gomez has confirmed her heartbreaking Lose You to Love Me hit was inspired by her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Recent related news from verified sources Selena Gomez Admits to Feeling Like 'Victim to Certain Abuse' When Dating Justin Bieber In a candid new interview, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker confirms that her No. 1 song was...

