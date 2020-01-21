Davos 2020: How do we get more female leaders?

We asked a number of top Davos attendees how to boost the number of women in leadership roles.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Prince of Wales meets Greta Thunberg The Prince of Wales met climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos on Wednesday after telling world leaders "we simply cannot waste any more time" in the battle to save the planet. In a keynote address.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published 5 days ago Greta Thunberg tells Davos climate summit: This is just the very beginning Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the world's political and business leaders that the movement sparked by her school strike is only the beginning in the fight against global warming, and said.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published 6 days ago