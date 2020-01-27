Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader

Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader

Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Abolition of AP legislative council shows there is no constitutional values TDP Leader [Video]Abolition of AP legislative council shows there is no constitutional values TDP Leader

Abolition of AP legislative council shows there is no constitutional values TDP Leader

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.