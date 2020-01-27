Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader Might be AP govt want to dissolve legislative council as it didnt accept passage of bills related to CRDA TDP Leader