Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist.

The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many newcomers who picked up awards, joined by Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The show opened with a tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died earlier that night in a helicopter crash.

The awards took place in the Staples Centre, home to NBA team the LA Lakers where Bryant spent his entire 20-year-long playing career.