Coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:57s - Published Five cases have been confirmed in the United States. Five cases have been confirmed in the United States.

Coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County CHANGES IN THE SEVEN DAYFORECAST.Kaley: HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE AWARNING FOR THOSE LIVING HERE INMARICOPA COUNTY, TO BE VIGILANTAS THE FIRST CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED.A MEMBER OF THE ASU COMMUNITYCOMING INTO CONTACT WITH ITAFTER RECENTLY VISITING CHINA.JOHN GENOVESE IS LIVE THISMORNING.THIS BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TOFIVE.







