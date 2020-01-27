Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa CountyFive cases have been confirmed in the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County

CHANGES IN THE SEVEN DAYFORECAST.Kaley: HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE AWARNING FOR THOSE LIVING HERE INMARICOPA COUNTY, TO BE VIGILANTAS THE FIRST CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED.A MEMBER OF THE ASU COMMUNITYCOMING INTO CONTACT WITH ITAFTER RECENTLY VISITING CHINA.JOHN GENOVESE IS LIVE THISMORNING.THIS BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TOFIVE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says [Video]One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed one person in Maricopa County has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says [Video]Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed a person in the ASU community has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.