Republic Day Dia Mirza Pragya Kapoor host beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai

Republic Day Dia Mirza Pragya Kapoor host beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai
Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur at Mahim beach clean-up drive

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities...
Sify - Published


APLatestNews

APLatestNews Republic Day: Dia Mirza, Pragya Kapoor host beach cleaning drive in Mumbai https://t.co/gtDKpvEqhS #IndiaHindi 10 hours ago

InbcnNews

inbcn news DIA MIRZA & PRAGYA KAPOOR HOSTING MAHIM BEACH CLEAN UP DRIVE ON THE OCCASION OF REPUBLIC DAY... https://t.co/hmzl1hFT4D 18 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan W… https://t.co/3lfBWZi3Ks 2 days ago


Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur joins Pragya Kapoor's Mahim beach clean-up drive [Video]Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur joins Pragya Kapoor's Mahim beach clean-up drive

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published

Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day [Video]Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published

