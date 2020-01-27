Donated Trucks Loaded to Haul Hay Donations now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published Donated Trucks Loaded to Haul Hay Donations Occurred on January 24, 2020 / Invergordon, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "Australia Post donated 10 trucks for the hay run for Lions Club Need for Feed project, sending hay to drought and fire-ravaged areas in the Bega Valley, New South Wales on Australia day." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this