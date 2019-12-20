Global  

Ekta Kapoor hosts first birthday party of son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor hosts first birthday party of son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor hosts first birthday party of son Ravie

Producer and content creator Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish pre birthday party for her son Ravie on Sunday.
Meet Ravie Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's toddler, on his first birthday, as she shares his first glimpse!

We had waited for a year to catch the first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor and finally,...
Mid-Day - Published

Ekta snapped with son Ravie on his birthday

Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor turned a year older today and the happy mother posed with her son at...
IndiaTimes - Published


