'A Tragic Loss': CBS 2's Ryan Baker Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Doctor Strange RT @ShaykhAzhar: Tragic news. Also, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t speak. Let people mourn the loss of a fellow human being in… 4 hours ago

Valentine Ryan RT @RobertIger: Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant...a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news… 6 hours ago

Ry ₆⁶₆ How If Feels To Be Lost RT @ATLUTD: We honor the life and legacy of a legend 💜💛 Tonight we mourn the loss of Kobe & Gianna Bryant and the others affected by today… 7 hours ago

Ryan Williams RT @JuliusErving: Sadly absorbing the tragic news about my teammates loss of his Son and granddaughter. Joe and Pam I humbly offer my condo… 8 hours ago

Ryan Gazale RT @49ers: A legend gone too soon. With heavy hearts we send our condolences to the Bryant Family after the tragic loss of Kobe & Gianna.… 8 hours ago

heatveil 🦋 RT @Bas: man, we really grew up yelling “KOBE!” when we put up jump shots. Superhero! Such a tragic loss. RIP 10 hours ago

Ryan RT @BenSimmons25: To lose both you and your daughter Gigi in this tragic accident has shaken me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are wit… 10 hours ago