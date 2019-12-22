Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:54s - Published Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution A sick passenger showing ‘flu like’ symptoms was escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight “in light of recent concerns for the coronavirus,” according to Fox News. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

