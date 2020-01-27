Global  

Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards

Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored throughout the 62nd annual awards.

Sarah Charlton reports.
A somber start to a celebration of music for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Music legend and multi-award winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men honored a basketball great.

The Grammy's venue at the Staples Center was Kobe Bryant's former home with the LA Lakers.

He died earlier on Sunday (January 26).

The outstanding winner of the night was teen sensation Billie Eilish with five awards.

She claimed Best New Artist, Best Vocal Album as well as getting Record and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" with her brother Finneas - also crowned Best Producer of the Year, after recording that album in his bedroom.

Eilish at 18 is the youngest artist to win all the top four major categories.

Ravishing in Pink - on the red carpet and also a winner on stage with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was Lil Nas X.

Song "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, recognized after a record-breaking 19 weeks at No.

1.

Another tribute on the night was for rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed last year in LA.

With the crowd on their feet, and in tears again, for a group performance featuring DJ Khaled and John Legend, lifting them: "Higher".



