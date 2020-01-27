Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant

KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe Bryant

KPIX 5's Betty Yu talks with mourning Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Nas X, Alicia Keys added key moments at the Grammys

What was already a chaotic week leading up to the Grammys suddenly took a somber turn with the death...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba [Video]Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba

Celebrities had heavy hearts as they walked down the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards. KPIX's Betty Yu talks with Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Smokey Robinson about..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:05Published

Stars Come Out For Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Bash Honoring Diddy [Video]Stars Come Out For Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Bash Honoring Diddy

Betty Yu was on the red carpet when the stars came out for Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy party honoring Diddy.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.