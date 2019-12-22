Global  

Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution

Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution

Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution

A sick passenger showing ‘flu like’ symptoms was escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight “in light of recent concerns for the coronavirus,” according to Fox News.

Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
