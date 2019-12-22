Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:54s - Published Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution A sick passenger showing ‘flu like’ symptoms was escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight “in light of recent concerns for the coronavirus,” according to Fox News. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Tweets about this FOX5 Las Vegas A sick passenger was removed from a @SouthwestAir plane as a precaution after a flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore… https://t.co/qK6wfnV5kh 22 hours ago Smoke Oil Salesman @SouthwestAir hey, what medicine you giving sick passengers? sounds illegal. thanks for your quick and insightful r… https://t.co/usq2KkTmB6 2 days ago ❤️🇲🇽 RT @DrGillLeighton: Now a passenger has been removed from a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas due to #CoronaVirus fears - https://t.… 2 days ago 🇨🇦 Dr Gill Leighton 🇨🇦 Now a passenger has been removed from a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas due to #CoronaVirus fears -… https://t.co/z4qLLZXz9K 2 days ago