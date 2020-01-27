Global  

'New dawn of peace': Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group | OneIndia News

'New dawn of peace': Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group | OneIndia News

'New dawn of peace': Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group | OneIndia News

Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Kejriwal hits back at Shah's development promise, Plane crashes in Eastern Afghanistan, CJI agrees to hear death row convict's plea urgently, Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India movement, Indians in Wuhan await govt nod for evacuation and more news
