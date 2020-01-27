Global  

Shah Rukh Khan onr raising kids as 'Indian', not 'Hindu' or 'Muslim' | OneIndia News

Shah Rukh Khan onr raising kids as 'Indian', not 'Hindu' or 'Muslim' | OneIndia News

Shah Rukh Khan onr raising kids as 'Indian', not 'Hindu' or 'Muslim' | OneIndia News

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on a dance reality show Dance Plus 5 and shared his take on religion which has won him applause among his scores of fans.

SRK said he is Muslim his wife is Hindu and his children are Hindustan.
