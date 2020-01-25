Bay Area Recording Engineer Leslie Ann Jones May Take Home Another Grammy 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:43s - Published Bay Area Recording Engineer Leslie Ann Jones May Take Home Another Grammy Bay Area recording engineer Leslie Ann Jones may bring home another Grammy Sunday night. Betty Yu tells us she's nominated for an out-of-this-world creation, commissioned by NASA.

