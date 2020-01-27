Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba

Celebrities had heavy hearts as they walked down the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards.

KPIX's Betty Yu talks with Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Smokey Robinson about the passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

They were among 9 people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.

