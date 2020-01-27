Global  

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The NTSB has began an investigation into the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Another Victim in Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Revealed as Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was one of the nine people that died in the helicopter crash...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant could take weeks

With Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among the nine killed in a helicopter crash, should that...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



Tweets about this

spotavia

Augusta Chambers RT @3rdHourTODAY: The FAA and NTSB have begun investigating what could have caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight o… 2 minutes ago

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY The FAA and NTSB have begun investigating what could have caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and e… https://t.co/jI6ZOqsqWf 3 minutes ago

JennaSiteman

jenna RT @CityofCalabasas: It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.… 5 minutes ago

EUGIE29

Eugenia Pachuca RT @LACoSheriff: Today at 0947am, @LHSLASD assisted @LACOFD with a Helicopter Crash near the @CityofCalabasas. All we can confirm at the mo… 10 minutes ago

K3jiquan

Prince Obrien Kedji RT @TODAYshow: As tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant, we’re learning more about the crash, with both the FAA and NTSB investigati… 15 minutes ago

josephreyesg

Joseph Reyes RT @MarkG_Medina: Alex Villanueva, of LA Sheriff’s office, on if fog issues contributed to helicopter crash that included Kobe Bryant and h… 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, Daughter, Seven Others Die In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant, Daughter, Seven Others Die In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, Daughter, Seven Others Die In Helicopter Crash

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant OBIT [Video]WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant OBIT

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to officials in Calabasas. In a statement, the NBA commissioner said Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:04Published

