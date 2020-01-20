Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical consultant for The Crown, thinks Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be asked to step in. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

