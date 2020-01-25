Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Don’t Be Such a Baby!’: Fox News Host Calls Pompeo ‘An Embarrassment’ For ‘Ridiculous’ Attack on NPR Reporter Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Fox News host Steve Hilton tore into Secretary of State Mike...

