Founder of Port Charlotte bar says changes will be made following deadly shooting

Founder of Port Charlotte bar says changes will be made following deadly shooting

Founder of Port Charlotte bar says changes will be made following deadly shooting

The Founder of Over the Bridge Bar &amp; Grill says it will no longer be a part of the late night scene.

He says he wants to see changes made to things like the bar&apos;s business hours and management.
