WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center

WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center

WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center

Fans chanted "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe" as they gathered near the Staples Center in LA to pay their respects to the former Lakers star.

Kobe died in helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to Calabasas officials.
