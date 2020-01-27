WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant OBIT

Global  

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to officials in Calabasas.

In a statement, the NBA commissioner said Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed.

Kobe was one of the greatest basketball players of all time, here’s a look at some of his career highlights.
