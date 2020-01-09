Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaniceCoutts

happy buns RT @An3ita5: BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly wrote in an outline for his book th… 48 minutes ago

An3ita5

ANITAFELLOWS BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly wrote in an outline for… https://t.co/RgM4KLFqeS 1 hour ago

2dialogue

Mike Bloomfield Just sayin'... #BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS #IMPEACHMENT https://t.co/yh2t86u3sQ 2 hours ago

chrisusanz

Christopher BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT https://t.co/CEfAp68y34 2 hours ago

Avemiajul

Averre Mackay RT @JoanPennnative: BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT https://t.co/WChiq12XAO 2 hours ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis BOLTON BOMBSHELL ROCKS IMPEACHMENT https://t.co/WChiq12XAO 2 hours ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam Bolton bombshell rocks impeachment https://t.co/HpVeXalCNb 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial [Video]'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.