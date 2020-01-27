Global  

Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Teen sensation wins across the board for her song &quot;Bad Guy&quot; and album &quot;When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?&quot; produced with her brother Finneas O&apos;Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored throughout the 62nd annual awards.

Sarah Charlton reports.
Billie Eilish sweeps top awards at 2020 Grammys

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Billie Eilish swept the top Grammy categories, including album of...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ReutersJust JaredAl JazeeraSeattle Times


Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish's big night, Kobe Bryant remembered

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) The 62nd annual Grammy Awards turned out to be a big night for Billie...
Sify - Published


KDWB’s Dave Ryan Gives His Post-Grammys Report [Video]KDWB’s Dave Ryan Gives His Post-Grammys Report

KDWB's Dave Ryan is taking time from his show to give us his thoughts on the Grammy Awards this morning. WCCO This Morning – Jan. 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 08:07Published

Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas O'Connell Reflect On Grammy Wins [Video]Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas O'Connell Reflect On Grammy Wins

Speaking backstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas O'Connell reflect on their historic wins, reminding everyone that the album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published

