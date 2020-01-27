Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards
Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored throughout the 62nd annual awards.
Speaking backstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas O'Connell reflect on their historic wins, reminding everyone that the album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where..