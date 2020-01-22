Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry have 'hurt the Queen'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry have 'hurt the Queen'

Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry have 'hurt the Queen'

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas said on Monday that his daughter and her husband Prince Harry had hurt Queen Elizabeth by abruptly stepping back from royal duties.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan's father: Meghan and Harry have hurt the queen and royal family

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said on Monday that his daughter...
Reuters - Published

Thomas Markle My Story – Live: Meghan Markle's father speaks out for first time since Sussexes quit royal family

Follow live updates as Thomas Markle speaks out for the first time since his daughter and Prince...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElaineFilly

ElaineFilly RT @TheSun: Thomas Markle tells Prince Harry to ‘man up’ and fly over to see him as he begs to meet baby Archie https://t.co/udCSjaiU1E 2 minutes ago

L0zzayyy

Laureeen 🌸 RT @GMB: ‘I think they’ve hurt the queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals - and it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and ser… 7 minutes ago

SNotelddim

Sirrom Notelddim RT @isnt_gone: 👠👠Markle claims ‘everything will come out’ if he faces #Meghan in Court. “It will be emotional. It would be the worst place… 7 minutes ago

lekh27

vijay banga RT @standardnews: The Duke of Sussex and Meghan's father have never met https://t.co/onedrL1RAz 10 minutes ago

sylviaireland

Sylvia Ireland RT @rjmyers: Quite a lot of Thomas Markle over the last few days and then today he says he’ll give Meghan and Harry 30 days before he speak… 17 minutes ago

forumeditor

Lynda Keen RT @RightsPluralist: A MONSTROUS FATHER FROM HELL; THIS GREEDY PUBLICITY JUNKIE IS A DISGRACEFUL EXAMPLE OF PUBLIC EXPOSURE OF SENSITIVE AN… 23 minutes ago

7NewsBrisbane

7NEWS Brisbane Thomas Markle has delivered a scathing demand to Prince Harry telling the royal, 'man up and come see me.' In a bom… https://t.co/oAUvVEx7KT 24 minutes ago

Libertygranny

Liberty RT @Independent: ‘It will be quite stunning’: Meghan Markle’s father says he will testify against her https://t.co/wkJ7dkC2eU 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes [Video]Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Thomas Markel: I feel very sorry for the Queen [Video]Thomas Markel: I feel very sorry for the Queen

Thomas Markel has commented on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. Markel said ‘they knew what they were getting themselves into’ and that he is..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.