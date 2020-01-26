Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible.

Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that the new strain of coronavirus is contagious during its incubation period, that is before patients start showing visible symptoms. The incubation period of the coronavirus lasts up to 14 days.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and cough with some experiencing difficulty breathing.

National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei, told media during a press conference on January 26 that 1,350 doctors had been sent to Hubei province with 1,000 more to come in the following days.

According to the South China Morning Post, so far there are 2,510 cases of coronavirus infections around the world.

The death toll has risen to 80.

The virus is believed to have originated from a wet market in Wuhan.

In an effort to contain the virus, the city of Wuhan has halted all flight and passenger train services coming in and out of the city as of Thursday, January 23.

Other transportation systems have been curtailed.

According to Reuters, China announced it was temporarily banning the sale of wildlife in markets, restaurants, and online retailers throughout the whole country.

The best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to compound wearing masks with other sanitary measures such as washing hands thoroughly and frequently as well as avoiding hand to mouth and eye contact.