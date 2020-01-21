Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince William Gets a New Role

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Prince William Gets a New Role

Prince William Gets a New Role

Prince William has been given a new role by his grandmother The Queen.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what his job with the Church of Scotland entails.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince William given new role as Harry and Meghan move to Canada

Prince William given new role as Harry and Meghan move to CanadaThe Duke Of Cambridge has been given a new role by the Queen
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Independent


William gets new role from Queen

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has been handed a new role by the Queen...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother [Video]Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother

Kate Middleton shared the struggles she faced after the birth of Prince George.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada [Video]Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life. Harry was shown arriving on Vancouver Island, just days after agreeing to the Queen's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.