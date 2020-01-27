Sports Final: Remembering Kobe Bryant
|
Sports Final: Remembering Kobe Bryant
The Athletic's Steve Buckley joins Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to reflect on the life and career of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident Sunday at the age of 41.
