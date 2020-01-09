Behind the scenes of WCPO’s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School

Justice Ferrell and Isaiah Cowins, students at Hughes STEM High School, were the lead student journalists in a partnership with WCPO to promote news literacy.

The students worked with WCPO journalists Paola Suro and Maddy Schmidt for two weeks to produce a news story on the affordability and availability of driver's education.

No Cincinnati Public Schools offer driver’s ed courses.

Ohio Law says anyone younger than 18 years old, is required to take driver’s education courses in order to get a license.

At the age of 18, no classes are necessary.