Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Behind the scenes of WCPO’s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Behind the scenes of WCPO’s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School

Behind the scenes of WCPO’s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School

Justice Ferrell and Isaiah Cowins, students at Hughes STEM High School, were the lead student journalists in a partnership with WCPO to promote news literacy.

The students worked with WCPO journalists Paola Suro and Maddy Schmidt for two weeks to produce a news story on the affordability and availability of driver&apos;s education.

No Cincinnati Public Schools offer driver’s ed courses.

Ohio Law says anyone younger than 18 years old, is required to take driver’s education courses in order to get a license.

At the age of 18, no classes are necessary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaolaSNews

Paola Suro WCPO RT @HughesSTEMHS: @iamcps Behind the scenes of WCPO&#39;s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School From Discover on Google https:… 20 hours ago

HughesSTEMHS

HughesSTEMHS @iamcps Behind the scenes of WCPO&#39;s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School From Discover on Google https://t.co/tMuiYOIrXq 21 hours ago

PeterD_Adams

Peter Adams RT @gmikewebb: Seeing these student stories come together and hearing what the Scripps journalists learned from the students (and vice vers… 23 hours ago

AshAHarriman

Ashley Harriman Mike Canan on Twitter: "Here's our behind-the-scenes look at our reporting with Hughes STEM High School students fo… https://t.co/wMDaUmtRaf 1 day ago

WCPO

WCPO RT @Mike_Canan: Here's our behind-the-scenes look at our reporting with Hughes STEM High School students for #NewsLiteracyWeek https://t.c… 1 day ago

gmikewebb

Mike Webb Seeing these student stories come together and hearing what the Scripps journalists learned from the students (and… https://t.co/xvPi8s5QDA 1 day ago

Mike_Canan

Mike Canan Here's our behind-the-scenes look at our reporting with Hughes STEM High School students for #NewsLiteracyWeek https://t.co/pZhqTkb7Z6 1 day ago

WCPO

WCPO Behind the scenes of WCPO’s reporting partnership with Hughes STEM High School https://t.co/LOdspv5sG2 https://t.co/PwBbyTwK4r 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Xavier, Hughes basketball coaches talk season | High School Insider 1/8/20 [Video]St. Xavier, Hughes basketball coaches talk season | High School Insider 1/8/20

St. Xavier basketball coach Mike Noszka and Hughes coach Bryan Wyant discuss their respective seasons. Both teams are in the second Midwest King Classic Jan. 18-19 at Middletown High School.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 33:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.