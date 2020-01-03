Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iraq: Three rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Iraq: Three rockets hit US embassy in BaghdadIraq: Three rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq: Three Rockets Hit US Embassy In Baghdad’s Green Zone

Five rockets have landed in the Green zone, with three of them directly hitting the US embassy in...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduNews24RIA Nov.France 24SifyDNACBS NewsIndiaTimesBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.