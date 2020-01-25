Global  

Jessie J learned from Channing Tatum romance

Jessie J learned from Channing Tatum romance

Jessie J learned from Channing Tatum romance

Jessie J "learned a lot" from her relationship with Channing Tatum, as she says she now knows how to "respect" the fact that there are "things you can't control" whilst in a high-profile relationship.
