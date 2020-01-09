SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s - Published SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 9:49 am Monday, carrying the next batch of 60 Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system.

