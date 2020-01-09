Global  

SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning

SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning

SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 9:49 am Monday, carrying the next batch of 60 Starlink satellites for the company&apos;s internet satellite constellation system.
SpaceX pushes back Starlink launch to Wednesday

SpaceX pushes back Starlink launch to WednesdayWashington DC (UPI) Jan 27, 2020 Weather concerns have prompted SpaceX to push back a launch...
SpaceX Starlink satellites could break the law (Elon Musk Roundup)

SpaceX's latest satellite launch, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back to Monday due...
SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening. Space.com reports that a Falcon 9 rocket..

