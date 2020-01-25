Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp Join Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala

Global  

Taking to the stage for their epic medley performance at the Recording Academy's MusiCares Gala, Aerosmith recruited Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp for a rocking rendition of "Train Kept a Rollin'".
Alice Cooper, John Legend, LeAnn Rimes, and more pay tribute to Aerosmith at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares Gala.

Taking the stage at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares gala, the Jonas Brothers serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Aerosmith's 1993 ballad "Crazy".

