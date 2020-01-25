|
Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp Join Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala
Taking to the stage for their epic medley performance at the Recording Academy's MusiCares Gala, Aerosmith recruited Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp for a rocking rendition of "Train Kept a Rollin'".
