Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:03s - Published Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy' Taking the stage at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares gala, the Jonas Brothers serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Aerosmith's 1993 ballad "Crazy". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this