Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy'

Taking the stage at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares gala, the Jonas Brothers serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Aerosmith's 1993 ballad "Crazy".
